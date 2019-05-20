UPDATE: Clark Co. man sentenced in child sexual assault case

A Clark County Court Monday sentenced 24-year-old Roth Schneiter to four years in prison for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Authorities say a 12-year-old girl told her guidance counselor about an incident with Schneiter. He admitted he touched the girl inappropriately.

Police say the assaults started in December 2016 when the girl was ten.

Schneiter pleaded guilty to charges in March.

After his prison time, he will also have six years of extended supervision.

