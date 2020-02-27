UPDATE: Cochrane- Fountain City School District staff member admits to sending nude photos to student

A Cochrane- Fountain City School District staff member admitted to law enforcement that she had sent a student nude photos of herself and has since been charged in Buffalo County court.

According to a criminal complaint, Heather Treague, 34, allegedly sent 10 nude photos over Snapchat to a student. These photos were allegedly sent outside of school hours.

Treague is charged with exposing genitals/pubic area/Intimate parts to a child.

Law enforcement received the report from the Cochrane-Fountain City School on Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. stating a staff member had been sending nude photos to a student.

Treague told Buffalo County Chief Deputy Lee Engfer she sent “about five photos to the victim and received at least one nude photo back at her request”. She also said she sent photos of her breasts but said it was possible that she had also sent photos of her genitals but did not remember.

Law enforcement asked the victim if Treague knew how old he was and he said yes and that he had told her he was 17, after she asked his age.

Treague’s signature bond has been set at $5,000 and she is not to have contact with any minors other than her own. She is scheduled to appear in court next on March, 4.

The Cochrane- Fountain School District said they placed a staff member on leave Tuesday following an investigation.

School staff sent a memo to parents and guardians regarding placing Treague on administrative leave and informing them of the investigation.