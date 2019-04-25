UPDATE: Crews continue search for teen in Chippewa River

For the second straight day, crews will be out on the Chippewa River searching for a missing teen.

They are looking for 17-year-old Williamefipanio Hessel.

The Eau Claire teen has not been seen since he jumped into the river around 7:30 Tuesday night. Hessel and three other boys were jumping off the cliffs at Mount Simon Park when he started swimming further into the river and called for help.

Law enforcement says they are focusing further to the south, down-river from where Hessel was last seen. Crews will search though this afternoon.

