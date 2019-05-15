UPDATE: Democrats call abortion bill a distraction

Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers say a so-called "born alive" anti-abortion bill is a distraction being pushed by Republicans to shift attention away from popular items in Gov. Tony Evers' budget.

The GOP-controlled Assembly planned to pass the bill Wednesday. It would require abortion providers to care for babies who survive abortion attempts or face prison.

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says Wisconsin Republicans are "following the same playbook" as conservatives in other states like Alabama and Georgia where restrictive abortion bans have recently passed.

Evers has vowed to veto the "born alive" bill. It must also pass the Senate before it heads to the governor, but it had not yet scheduled the measure for a vote.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to pass a so-called "born alive" anti-abortion bill passed in other states that President Donald Trump has touted.

The Republican-backed proposal up for a vote Wednesday would require abortion providers to care for babies who survive abortion attempts or face prison.

Opponents say babies are almost never born alive after failed abortion attempts and in the rare instances when they are, doctors are ethically bound to try and keep them alive.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto the bill should it pass the Legislature. It was not scheduled for a vote in the Senate.

The Assembly was also voting on three other abortion-related bills, including one that would prohibit abortions based on the fetus' race, sex or defects.