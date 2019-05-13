UPDATE: Deputies provide update on bones found in Barron Co. in 2017

The Barron County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on the unidentified bones located on Dec 4, 2017, south of Barron.

The bones have been sent back from the University of North Texas where DNA profiles were extracted. According to their findings, the bones belonged to likely a male of European ancestry, but not excluding Asian descent. The findings also say the man was probably between the ages of 35-55 and was around 5'10", give or take four inches.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department also has forwarded several of the bones and DNA profile to the DNA DOE Project in California for possible additional information. Also, profiles have been sent to the DNA Solutions Lab in Oklahoma City for a forensic genealogy build.