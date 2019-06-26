UPDATE: Driver of the Jackson Co. crash has been identified

The driver in Jackson Co. crash that hurt five people on Monday is currently in the ICU at the Marshfield Medical Center.

The authorities have identified the driver as 18-year-old Dillion Waube.

Waube was traveling above the posted speed limit and was operating while intoxicated.

Officials say he may be facing charges of operating without a valid driver license (2nd offense), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless endangering safety among others.

The passenger, 18-year-old- James Mann, was flown to Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center.

The remaining occupants, 20-year-old Miguel Custodio Jr, 17-year-old- Anthony Walker, and 40-year-old Harold Hill Jr, were all treated for their injuries at Black River Falls.

The case is still under investigation.