UPDATE: Durand firefighter involved in crash died from heart failure

New details are out on the Durand man involved in a crash earlier this week.

On Monday, 30-year-old Kyle Hayden's vehicle went off the road on Highway 85, near West County Line Road in Pepin County.

According to his obituary, Hayden died unexpectedly from heart failure, which led to the crash.

He was was a member of the Durand Fire Department - an agency which responded to Monday's crash.

An open visitation is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand.