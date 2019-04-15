UPDATE: Eau Claire Co. worker charged with stealing thousands of dollars enters plea

The Eau Claire woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars as a temporary employee for the finance department for Eau Claire County has entered a plea.

Susan O’Connor, 50, pleaded not guilty in Eau Claire County Court on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint filed back in August, O’Connor stole almost $20,000. She’s accused of drawing two checks, from county accounts and then, depositing them for her own use. The complaint says O’Connor took the money to pay bills, rent and a trip she paid for to Pennsylvania.

