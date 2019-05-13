UPDATE: Eau Claire man enters plea in animal abuse case

An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty to three counts of mistreating animals, after court documents say he admitted to killing two of his dogs.

In September, police received a tip 23-year-old Bryce Winchell was beating his animals in his apartment.

Documents say Winchell confessed to causing one dog to fall down the stairs, which resulted in the animal's death. Two counts of intentionally mistreating animals were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Winchell was sentenced to six months in jail, and three years of probation.

