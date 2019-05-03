UPDATE: Eau Claire man sentenced in child enticement case

An Eau Claire man is sentenced for child enticement.

Adam Lynch, 25, was sentenced to five years of probation, after pleading no contest to felony child enticement.

According to a criminal complaint, Lynch initiated a conversation with someone who he thought was a 13-year-old, but was actually an undercover investigator.

The charge of attempted sexual assault of a child was dismissed as a part of a plea agreement. As a part of his sentence, lynch will be a registered sex offender for the next 15 years.

