UPDATE: Eau Claire man sentenced in child enticement sting operation

An Eau Claire man charged in connection to a child enticement sting operation has been sentenced.

Luis Guevara was ordered to serve four years of probation Friday in Eau Claire County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, an Altoona Police officer responded to an online post made Guevara. Through a series of conversations, the undercover officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl, and Guevara agreed to meet at Altoona’s Devney Park. That’s where officers arrested Guevara.

