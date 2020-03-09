UPDATE: Fatal crash names released

Clark County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the fatal crash that happened Thursday evening has been identified as 63-year-old Ronald Voelker.

Authorities say that an SUV driving westbound on State Highway 29 lost control on the slippery roads. The SUV crossed the median and overturned, then came to rest in the eastbound lane. When the vehicle overturned, the driver was ejected.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that the man did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt.