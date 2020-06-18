UPDATE: Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain in court, signature bond set

A signature bond has been set for the former Chippewa Falls Catholic school chaplain who is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Chippewa County records show Father Charlie Richmond, who has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, had his signature bond set for $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents happened between September 2016 and May 2017.​

An officer with the Chippewa Falls Police Department interviewed the victim on March 5 of this year.​

She told the officer that Father Richmond inappropriately touched her while at McDonell Area Catholic School, including touching her back, shoulders, and butt.​