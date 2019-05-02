UPDATE: Former firefighter union treasurer enters plea on embezzlement case

A former firefighter union treasurer accused of embezzling more than $18,000 enters a plea.

William Drath, 54 of Eau Claire, pleaded not guilty in Eau Claire County Court Thursday morning.

Police say he served as the Eau Claire Fire Department Union Treasurer from 2006 to 2017.

The criminal complaint says a board member filed a report in 2017 about Drath's suspected embezzlement. An investigation examined more than 2,600 pages of his financial records and personal transactions.

Drath retired shortly after the embezzlement was discovered.

His next court appearance is set for June 28.

