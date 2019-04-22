UPDATE: Former village clerk accused of stealing enters plea in Jackson Co.

The former local village clerk accused of stealing from a village in Jackson County has entered a plea.

Debra Green, 63 of Merrillan, stood mute in Jackson County Court on Monday and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Green is facing ten charges including several counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents

According to a criminal complaint filed in March, Green was making personal purchases with village money from December 2014 – August 2017. Several times during interviews, Green told investigators that she made the purchases with the village credit card and forgot to pay the village back for the items.

The complaint also says Green is accused of taking extra vacation days that she was not eligible for. She is due back in court in June.

