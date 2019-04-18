UPDATE: GoFundMe raises over $800K for little boy thrown over Mall of America ledge

An update on the case of the man accused of throwing a 5-year-old off of a ledge at the Mall of America.

According to witnesses, 24-year-old Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda showed no emotion during his first court appearance. He spoke to spell his name, and to say that he lived in a shelter.

Aranda had three prior incidents of disorderly conduct at the Mall of America, and had one violent episode at a restaurant in Chicago.

As for the victim, the 5-year-old is still fighting for his life.

"The child is currently in critical condition. But, with the grace of God, and excellent support and care, is beginning a long, long journey to recovery,” said the attorney for the victim’s family, Stephen Tillitt.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim's family, and it has raised over $800,000. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

