UPDATE: ICE withdraws application for detention center New Richmond

Immigration Centers of America announced they were withdrawing their application for rezoning to build a facility in the City of New Richmond.

The decision comes after city staff made a recommendation against authorizing the application, stating it did not fit with the New Richmond 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

“We’re disappointed the city has decided to reject our proposal,” said Duane Ragsdale, COO of Immigration Centers of America. “Due to this decision being made now, we will be unable to locate another site to comply with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency’s RFP deadline in May.”

“As a result, immigrants being detained in Wisconsin and Minnesota will be forced to remain incarcerated in local and county jails while awaiting their time in immigration court, rather than in a facility more suitable for those being held on civil charges,” Ragsdale continued.

Ragsdale said their companies’ mission has always been to provide a compassionate and reasonable alternative to jail incarceration for detainees.

According to an April 2019 Economic Impact study by Magnum Economics, the city of New Richmond and St. Croix County would have seen tremendous economic impact from the development, including:

• Creating 219 direct full-time jobs paying upwards of $65,000 a year;

• Creating 368 jobs during construction;

• $23.5 million in annual labor income;

• $38.6 million in total annual economic impact for local government and area businesses, and;

• $2.4 million in overall tax revenue annually.

