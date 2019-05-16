UPDATE: Man accused of Eau Claire armed robbery charged

One felony count of armed robbery was filed today against 38-year-old Michael Heil. He’s accused of robbing the Eau Claire Tobacco Shop on Gateway Drive near Target.

A complaint alleges Heil walked into the store with a gun, demanded money, and then left.

Later, Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car driven by Heil in the 300 block of Randall Street. Law enforcement officers say Heil had close to $2,000 on him at the time of his arrest.

He’s being held on a $5,000 cash bond. A hearing is set for June 27.

