UPDATE: Man accused of domestic incident, multi-county chase found guilty

The Chippewa Falls man accused of a domestic incident and a multi-county chase has been found guilty.

Girard Jones appeared in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday where a jury found him guilty of second degree recklessly endangering safety and violating a foreign protection order.

According to a criminal complaint, Jones was originally wanted in connection to a domestic incident that caused severe head trauma to a woman in Eau Claire County in August. Police say when they tried to confront Jones, he drove off, starting a chase that went through Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of May.

