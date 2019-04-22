UPDATE: Man accused of fatal Girl Scout crash enters plea in separate case

The man charged in a hit-and-run crash which killed three Girl Scouts and a mother was arraigned on charges in a separate case in Rusk County.

Colten Treu, 22, pleaded not guilty to four drug charges including possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint, Treu crashed a company truck in a ditch and then admitted to investigators he smoked pot before the crash.

Treu is also accused of huffing from an aerosol canister last November, then crashing his pickup truck into members of an area Girl Scout troop.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the hit-and-run charges in Chippewa County on May 24.

WEAU 13 News is planning to provide coverage of that hearing on-air and online.

