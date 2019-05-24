UPDATE: Man accused of nearly $8K in fraudulent charges enters plea

The man accused of racking up nearly $8,000 in fraudulent charges has been sentenced.

Zachery Wojcik, of Bruce, pleaded no contest and was found guilty in court on Friday in Eau Claire County. He was sentenced to 6 years of probation.

According to the criminal complaint, a man contacted the Eau Claire Police Department after he said several of his credit cards were used without his permission while he was in the hospital. The man also suspected Wojcik, who lived in his apartment, of using his social security number to apply for other credit cards. Investigators say they found surveillance video of Wojcik making transactions. The complaint says Wojcik admitted to using the man's credit cards.

