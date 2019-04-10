UPDATE: Man scheduled to be sentenced for double homicide to change lawyers

He’s already pleaded guilty to killing two people, but now, Wayne Price will have a new attorney representing him.

Price, 48 from Fall Creek, was to have been sentenced Wednesday, but during a hearing in Eau Claire County Court, a motion was granted to allow Price's original attorney to withdraw, based on what's described as ethical conflicts.

In January, Price pleaded guilty to felony murder in the deaths of his sister, Elizabeth price, and David Dishneau in September 2017.

Now with a new lawyer, Price could potentially change his plea. A hearing is now scheduled for April 22.

