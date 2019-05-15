UPDATE: Names released in fatal Clark Co. crash

*Update 05-15-2019 *

Stephen C. Sedwick 28 yrs. old, died at the scene. The other operator transported by helicopter was Ciera D. Federly 21 yrs. old.

----

One person is dead after the car they were driving was involved in a crash on STH 73 by Schofield Road in the Township of Weston.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 7:17 am, on Tuesday May 14th, 2019. When first responders arrived on scene, they saw two vehicles that appeared to have crashed into each other head-on. One vehicle was blocking both north and south bound lanes facing east and the other vehicle was on the east shoulder facing a south east direction.

One driver was transported by helicopter to the Marshfield Medical Center and appeared to be wearing a seatbelt. The other operator was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Schleifer. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were from the Neillsville area.

The Neillsville Area Fire and Ambulance Service responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marshfield Medical Center Helicopter and Coroner Schleifer. The Investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office and the State Patrol.