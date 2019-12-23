UPDATE: New details in death of 2-year-old who wandered from home

New details have been released on the death of a two year-old girl who was found dead after walking away from home in Rice Lake.

In a joint press statement from the City of Rice Lake Police Department and Barron County District Attorney's office, investigators say the girl was sleeping next to her father on the night of December 8 when she got up, opened the front door and went outside. They say she could walk very well on her own and had recently learned how to open the door. Her mother was at work at the time.

When the girl's father woke up, he saw that she was gone and noticed the door was cracked open. That's when he called 9-1-1.

The Barron County Communications Center issued a CODE RED alert to the immediate one-half mile radius of the home. As the search intensified, a citizen volunteer located tiny footprints right next to the Red Cedar River, at the end of a cleared path that went to the river. The tiny footprints located in the snow were a single set of child size footprints alone with no other footprints.

Officers used a thermal imaging device to scan the river. With the use of the thermal imaging device, officers located the girl submerged in the river approximately 30 yards downstream from where the tiny footprints were located next to the river.

"The child got out of the house and was barefoot walking and it would have been about two city blocks to where the river is. I don't know if she could hear the water flowing or what her interest of going in that direction was but unfortunately she took that route and we ended up with the worst possible outcome we could possibly imagine," said Rice Lake Police Captain Tracy Hom.

Despite lifesaving efforts, she could not be resuscitated.

An autopsy determined she died of accidental drowning. No criminal charges will be filed.

