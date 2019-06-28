UPDATE: One Coon Fork beach opens back up

The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department announces that water testing results by the City County Health Department indicate that Coon Fork Lake Campground Beach water is now within acceptable health standards and is therefore now open for swimming.

Coon Fork Lake Dayside beach continues to have slightly elevated bacterial levels and will remain closed. The campground beach is reserved for campers’ use only and not the general public.

All other public beaches on Eau Claire County land are within acceptable standards and therefore open.

The City-County Health Department policy is to close all areas whenever water samples indicate high levels of bacteria above safe standards.

The Parks & Forest Department will inform the public when bacteria levels are within acceptable health standards at the dayside beach.