UPDATE: One in custody following Eau Claire armed robbery

One suspect is in custody after an armed robbery at a Tobacco Shop Tuesday night.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, police officers responded to a robbery at the Tobacco Shop on Gateway Drive after 8:30 p.m.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun, took cash from the store, and left in a vehicle. A short time later, a deputy with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Michael Heil, 39, was taken into custody.

The police department says a BB gun and a large amount of cash were also found inside the vehicle.

Heil is facing possible charges for armed robbery and bail jumping.

His initial appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

