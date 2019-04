A no contest plea made by an Osseo man charged with child abuse is accepted.

A criminal complaint against 24-year-old Mitchel Feyen says he brought a seven-month-old to an emergency room in December.

During an examination on the child, bruising around the arms, chest, and a possible brain hemorrhage were discovered.

Police questioned Feyen who says he was frustrated with another child at his home and because of that he threw the infant.

Feyen faces up to 15 years in prison.