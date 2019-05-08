UPDATE: Previous reckless endangerment charge dropped against man accused of Rusk Co. homicide

A reckless endangerment charge is dropped against a Holcombe man. The charge is related to an alleged homicide in 2018.

Preston Kraft is charged with homicide in Rusk County in connection to the death of Robert Pettit.

According to a police report, Kraft is accused of threatening to kill Pettit in Chippewa County a month before he was killed. The threat led to the charge of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety; however, in order to convict, there needs to be a live witness to the incident.

As the victim, Robert Pettit was the only witness to the incident. The assistant DA in Chippewa County says there's no way to move forward with that charge.

Kraft still faces homicide charges in Rusk County.

