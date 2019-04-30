UPDATE: Search continues for missing Eau Claire 17-year-old last seen in river

The search and recovery continued today along the Chippewa River for 17-year-old Williamefipanio Hessel.

Eau Claire Fire Rescue crews were seen Tuesday afternoon down-river from the Big Dells Pond Dam.

Hessel hasn't been seen since he jumped into the river last Tuesday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang told WEAU 13 News there's reason to believe Hessel is still in the river.

"The river is still high and it's still moving along quite quickly. Water is also still quite cold. Some other things that we see when we have these river conditions is you can have a lot of debris floating in the river. All of those things are a factor and all those things are things that were looking at as we continue with the search,” said Bertrang.

With high water levels, Bertrang asks people to not jump or swim into the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers. He says crews will remain out each day as conditions warrant.

