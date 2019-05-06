UPDATE: Search continues for two missing in Chippewa River

The search is widening for two people who were last seen at different times in the Chippewa River.

An official with Eau Claire Police says volunteers from Wisconsin Rapids Search and Rescue, along with help from Sawyer County crews, were out on the river Monday, looking for two missing people: Williamefipanio Hessel and James Liedtka.

Three boats, eight K-9s, and 30 volunteers were out. Authorities say Monday’s searching stretched from the area of the Big Dells Pond Dam in Eau Claire to Caryville - more than 10 miles down the Chippewa River.

Hessel has not been seen since he jumped into the river nearly two weeks ago. Liedtka was last seen along the river last November.

