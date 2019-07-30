UPDATE: Sheriff identifies victims in Chippewa County homicides, motive remains unknown

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Hallie Police Department have identified the victims in the homicides of 5 people in Chippewa County.

The deceased include Laile Vang, 24, Bridget German, 66, Douglas German, 32, and Calvin Harris, 8.

Ritchie German Jr, 33, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During a news conference Tuesday, Chippewa County Sheriff, James Kowalczyk, said the only other previous contact the sheriff’s office had with Ritchie German Jr, was in 2006 when his mother had called 911, claiming Ritchie had gotten in a fight with his brothers and held a gun to their heads.

Sheriff Kowalczyk says Ritchie German stayed with his mother in her Town of Lafayette home from time to time. Douglas German is Ritchie’s brother, and Calvin is his nephew.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the connection to the homicides in Lake Hallie, where Laile Vang was killed, and her parents were injured. Sheriff Kowalczyk says Ritchie had exchanged text messages with Laile that were sexual in nature.

We’ll have much more on this story in our later newscasts.

