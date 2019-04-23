UPDATE: Suspect in Eau Claire Co. cocaine bust bound over for trial

A suspect in the largest cocaine bust in Eau Claire County history makes his initial court appearance. He is now bound for trial.

An Eau Claire County judge found that there was probable cause for the arrest of Californian Samuel Serrano.

Police stay that he drove a truck into the Menards' Distribution Center, which was carrying 68 pounds of cocaine. They say two meth pipes were also found in the car.

Serrano is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

