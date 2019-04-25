UPDATE: Teen arrested for Eau Claire Co. break-ins ordered to write paper on integrity

One of the four people arrested in connection with two Eau Claire County burglaries has been sentenced.

Jared Beaulieu, 17, pleaded guilty Thursday in Eau Claire County Court and was ordered to serve five years of probation and to write two papers: one a three-page paper on how to make the community better and how to make his actions up to the victims and another paper on integrity and its meaning.

Beaulieu, along with three others, is accused of breaking into Circle-C gas station and Pinehurst Dairy Queen back in December.

