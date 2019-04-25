UPDATE: Three charged in case tied to MN death investigation

New details are emerging in the death of a Barron County man.

Authorities call it a party that went bad, and three people are facing charges tied to the case.

The Barron County District Attorney filed six counts against 20-year-old Jesse Scribner, 18-year-old Levi Mattila, and 18-year-old Marcella Hill.

They're charged in connection to the death of 36-year-old Christopher Etchison.

A tip this past weekend led authorities to a cabin in Sandstone, Minnesota where they found Etchison's body.

Several of the charges from Barron County were centered on the alleged use of Etchison's debit card to buy gas.

Authorities tell WEAU any charges tied to Etchison's death would come from Pine County in Minnesota.