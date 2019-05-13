UPDATE: Vigil to be held at Eau Claire church for missing teen last seen in Chippewa River

Authorities are still searching for missing teen Williamefipanio Hessel, who was last seen in the Chippewa River.

Now, St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire is holding a vigil in his honor. The church will host a visitation at 4 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a memorial Mass at 5.

Hessel has been missing since April 23.

The day after Hessel was last seen, Lieutenant Derek Thomas, with the Eau Claire Police Department, said rescue teams will keep looking for will until they find him.

