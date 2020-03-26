UPDATE: Wisconsin COVID-19 cases jump to more than 700

Wisconsin health officials report another jump in the number of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 707 positive cases of the coronavirus. That's more than 120 cases since Wednesday, when 585 positive tests were reported.

The number of deaths in Wisconsin caused by COVID-19 stands at eight.

Milwaukee County has the most cases, 347, followed by Dane County with 114.

------

Gov. Tony Evers has decided to close the state Capitol building in Madison as the coronavirus crisis deepens in Wisconsin.

The Department of Administration closed the building at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The building will remain closed indefinitely, although DOA officials said they would reopen it if the state Legislature or the state Supreme Court decides to convene. So far neither body has announced any plans to get together, however.

Evers issued an executive order on Tuesday mandating Wisconsin residents stay home and all nonessential businesses close to stop the virus' spread. The virus has infected nearly 600 people in Wisconsin and killed eight.

DOA ended public tours of the Capitol on March 12.

------

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says another person has died of coronavirus complications.

The latest victim is a 57-year-old woman from West Allis who died who shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at Froedtert Hospital, according to the medical examiner's office. She had been hospitalized since March 19.

The number of infected individuals has climbed to nearly 600 in Wisconsin, even as state residents have been ordered to leave home only for essential reasons.

The state saw its biggest single-day spike in confirmed cases Wednesday, increasing 28% from the day before.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or even death.

------

Standardized state testing for Wisconsin students has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak that has forced schools to temporarily close. The Department of Public Instruction made the announcement on its website Wednesday.

It means elementary and middle school students won't be taking the Forward Exam or the Dynamic Learning Maps exam for cognitively disabled children. It also cancels the ACT Aspire assessment for ninth- and 10th-graders.

Most 11th-graders have already taken the regular ACT test before schools closed statewide March 18. It's a requirement for juniors and required for admission to some colleges. The State Journal says DPI is working to provide an additional ACT exam later this year.

Under Gov. Tony Evers "safer at home" directive, schools will remain closed until at least April 24.

AP-WF-03-26-20 1846GMT