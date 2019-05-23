UPDATE: Woman accused of thousands of dollars of credit card theft sentenced

A Trempealeau County woman accused of credit card theft has been sentenced.

Kimberly Sweet, 43, was sentenced in court on Thursday to pay $58,000 of restitution and to serve three years of probation after pleaded no contest to amended charges.

According to a Jackson County criminal complaint, Kimberly Sweet, 43, of Blair, started working for Wiza Trucking in 2012. In October of 2015, her boss began noticing some of his checks bouncing. Sweet, who did accounting work for Wiza, told investigators she used Wiza's credit cards, opened new ones and wrote unauthorized checks.

In total, the complaint estimated Sweet stole between $53,163.20 and $68,207.90.

