UPDATE: Woman charged 2 years after fatal Chippewa Co. crash

Nearly two years after a Chippewa Falls man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County, the driver of the other vehicle is now charged.

Miranda Jo Miller, 20, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The man killed was identified as 46-year-old Jeremy Goodwin. The crash happened on July 22, 2017 in the Town of Colburn.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller told investigators that she was looking for a phone signal, checking it in the seat next to her about every 30 seconds, but did not recall the crash. Both passengers in Goodwins vehicle say he was texting while driving, but could not indicate if it was prior or during the crash. Investigators say Miller failed to stop for a stop sign when she hit Goodwin's vehicle, sending both into the ditch. Neither driver was wearing seatbelts.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

