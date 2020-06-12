UPS holds parade and family day to thank essential workers

UPS drivers have been extra busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as more people look to shop online and avoid leaving their homes.

On Friday, UPS in Altoona threw a Family Day and parade to thank the essential workers.

"Right now we are as busy as can be. It’s like Christmas right now, everyone is working long hours ," says Tommy Veehers, a UPS driver based in Altoona.

Family and friends of UPS drivers were invited to gather as drivers loaded up their trucks to head out on their routes. Then, one by one, each driver was sent off with cheers and applause in a parade of trucks.

"It is to say thanks to the drivers," says Jeffery Curtis, a UPS driver who helped organize the event. "They have put in some long and hard hours and it's for the families who gave up the time of their loved ones so we do it for them."

Other essential workers like police and the fire department were invited to take part in the parade.

With no end in sight to the pandemic, drivers do not plan to slow down any time soon.

"All the drivers have been great," Veehers says. "Everyone has been heavy, drivers are going back out to help other drivers, it's been long days but we'll get through it."