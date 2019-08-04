Winners announced at U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championships

Eleven professional chainsaw carvers from across the world were in Eau Claire to claim the title of the best in the world.

After four days of action, the 8th U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championships at Carson Park wrapped up Sunday.

The masterpiece auction was Sunday morning. The highest price for a piece up to that point was $3,000.

Larry Doyle says the event was a success thanks to great weather and community support.

"To see such large attendances coming through, the business community support, all the volunteers that work here, the sculptures coming from all over the world. It's just been awesome to see all this comes together," said Doyle.

The next U.S. Open Chainsaw Championships is scheduled for 2021.

Three of the top four competitors at this year's championships are from the U.S.

Steven Higgins of Missouri walked away with first place, Corey Worden of Alabama was second, Chris Kuehn of Minnesota took home third, and Chris Wood of Wales was fourth.

