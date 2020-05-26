U.S. Department of Labor and Wisconsin Agri-Business Association sign alliance to address hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Wisconsin Argi-Business Association have signed a two year alliance to address safety and health hazards that employees face at Wisconsin grain-handling sites.

The Department of Labor says the alliance will focus on reducing and preventing exposure to engulfment, falls, auger entanglement, struck-by and combustible dust hazards and electrocutions.

To read the grain handling standards, click here.

