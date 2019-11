One of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels jets made a stop at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Tuesday.

The visit comes ahead of the 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show. They made an appearance at the 2018 air show and are a fan-favorite.

Tuesday, even some of their youngest fans came to check it out.

The 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show is set to be held one June 13 and 14.

