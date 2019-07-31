US Navy Super Hornet jet crashes in California desert

In this Monday, May 20, 2019 photo, an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the Fist of the Fleet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman/U.S. Navy via AP)
Updated: Wed 3:37 PM, Jul 31, 2019

CHINA LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet crashed Wednesday in the California desert and a search-and-rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

The single-seat warplane went down around 10 a.m. about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake, said Lt. Travis Callaghan, spokesman for Naval Air Forces Pacific.

There was no immediate information about the status of the pilot or unit information, he said.

The aircraft crashed approximately on the western edge of Death Valley, he said.

The Super Hornet is a twin-engine warplane designed to fly from either aircraft carriers or ground bases on both air-superiority and ground-attack missions.

China Lake is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

