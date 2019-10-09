U.S. Postal Service gives recommended mailing dates for holiday military members

The United States Postal Service has given out their recommended mailing dates for those wishing to send holiday packages to their loved ones in the military.

The U.S. Postal Service says priority mail express military service should be sent out by Dec. 18, first-class mail letters, cards and priority mail should be sent out by Dec. 11 (Dec. 9 if they are in the 093 AE ZIP). Parcel airlift mail should be send by Dec. 4, space available mail by Nov. 27 and retail ground by Nov. 6.

The postal service also says they are offering a discounted price on the priority mail flat rate box, which is now $18.45, for those who are sending packages to friends and loved ones serving in the military.

They are also offering a “Military Care Kit” which includes two priority flat rate boxes, four priority mail medium flat rate boxes, priority mail tape, address labels and appropriate customs forms.

