U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visits local entrepreneuers

Senator Tammy Baldwin was in Eau Claire Saturday, April 6, meeting with local entrepreneurs.

Senator Baldwin met with the entrepreneurs at CoLab and Ivy Creatives. Where she went on a tour of the two new co-working spaces and held a discussion.

The goal of the visit was to highlight her support efforts for small business and start-up growth in Wisconsin.

During the meeting, student debt, medical insurance, and many other topics were discussed.

“If we don't provide greater incentives and support, we are going to see that activity diminish and we already have way too many obstacles in front of entrepreneurs and small business owners," said U.S. Senator of Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin.

The group also discussed other obstacles such as tax relief for small businesses, and the effect that access to high speed internet may have on rural entrepreneurs.

