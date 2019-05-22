US closes Texas border facility that detained migrant who later died

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that medical staff identified a large number of migrants at the McAllen, Texas, location who are showing signs of a flu-related illness. (Source: US Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 1:43 AM, May 22, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. border agents have temporarily closed their primary facility for processing migrants in South Texas one day after authorities say a 16-year-old died after being diagnosed with the flu at the facility.

In a statement released late Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it would stop detaining migrants at its processing center in McAllen, Texas. CBP says "a large number" of people in custody were found Tuesday to have high fevers. The agency says it is working to provide medical treatment to all those with fevers.

Migrants apprehended in the Rio Grande Valley will be held at other locations until the situation is resolved, the agency said.

The processing center is a converted warehouse that holds hundreds of parents and children at a time in large, fenced-in pens.

CBP said Monday that a 16-year-old from Guatemala died after being detained at the facility for six days, twice as long as generally allowed by U.S. law. After being diagnosed with the flu on Sunday, Carlos Hernandez Vasquez was transferred to a smaller Border Patrol station, where he was found unresponsive Monday.

Carlos was the fifth minor since December to die after being apprehended by border agents.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.


 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus