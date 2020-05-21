US existing home sales plunge 17.8% in April

Sales of existing homes plunged 17.8% in April with the real estate market still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that last month's decline pushed sales down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.33 million units, the slowest pace since September 2011. The sales drop was the largest one-month decline since a 22.5% fall in July 2010. That tail-off was preceded by the end a congressionally approved tax credit intended pull the housing market out of the 2006 collapse.

