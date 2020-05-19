US extends heightened border enforcement during coronavirus

The U.S. is indefinitely extending a policy of strict border enforcement because of the COVID-19 outbreak. An order first imposed by President Donald Trump's administration in March authorizes U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to quickly expel migrants attempting to illegally enter the country, including people seeking asylum. Critics say it deprives people of their right under international law to seek asylum. But Trump administration officials have argued that the coronavirus outbreak makes it too dangerous to hold migrants in detention facilities. The order released Tuesday says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review public health data every 30 days to determine if the restrictions are still necessary.

