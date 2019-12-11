US hits Iran with new sanctions, hopes for prisoner dialogue

By  | 
Updated: Wed 7:38 PM, Dec 11, 2019

(AP) - The Trump administration is hitting several Iranian transport firms with sanctions as it continues its “maximum pressure campaign" against the Islamic Republic over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a media availability at the State Department, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The sanctions target Iran’s state shipping line and a China-based company that has been involved in delivering missile parts to Iran.

They also added a layer of new penalties to a previously sanctioned Iranian airline, Mahan Air.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the sanctions on Wednesday even as he expressed hope that a weekend prisoner swap with Iran could lead to a dialogue with Tehran over prisoners.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus