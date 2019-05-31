US holds CBD hearing as fans, sellers await legal clarity

CBD / Source: USFWS
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:48 AM, May 31, 2019

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — CBD products have surged in popularity despite confusion around their legal status. Now U.S. regulators are exploring ways to officially allow the hemp ingredient in food, drinks and dietary supplements.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration held a hearing Friday to collect information about cannabis compounds such as CBD, which is already available in candy, syrups, oils, drinks, skin patches and dog food. Products containing CBD are already in stores and sold online.

No decisions are expected immediately, but the hearing is seen as an important step toward clarifying regulations around the ingredient.

Last month, the FDA issued warning letters to companies for making unapproved health claims about CBD products.

CBD doesn't get people high. It often comes from a cannabis plant known as hemp, which is defined by the U.S. government as having less than 0.3% THC, the compound that causes marijuana's mind-altering effect.

For now, the FDA has said CBD is not allowed in food, drinks and supplements but that it was exploring ways that might allow its use. Adding to the confusion, some states like Colorado allow it in food and drinks. In New York City, where officials have warned it's not allowed in food and drinks, restaurants and stores have continued selling products.

"A state patchwork of different standards is difficult for everyone," said Shawn Hauser, an attorney who specializes in marijuana law and policy.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus